Gibbon Glade
Raymond E. “Bucky” Hager, 93, of Gibbon Glade, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Henry Clay Villa Nursing Home in Markleysburg. He was born August 31, 1927, in Farmington, a son of the late Walter Hager and Sadie Marker Hager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lintner Hager; and two brothers, Arnold and Delbert Hager.
He is survived by his son, Rickie Hager of Uniontown; his daughter Sharon Rudzienski; and two grandchildren, Mike and Tanya Bucci.
He was a member of Canaan Church of the Brethren. He worked as a school bus driver and a tractor trailer driver for more than 50 years. He had been a member of the Fort Necessity Lions Club and had been a member of Ohiopyle Volunteer Fire Department. He loved to play golf at Nemacolin Woodlands and loved to work and farm. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 26, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, August 27, with the Reverend Steve Davis officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sansom Chapel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
