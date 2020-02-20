Uniontown
Raymond E. Solly, 84, of Uniontown, passed Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Born August 30, 1935, in Leith, he was a son of the late Jacob Sr. and Mary Ann Ilcin Solly; brother of Dorothy Chuey and the late Robert, Andrew, Jacob, Bill, Charles and Frank Solly; uncle of Robert Chuey of Uniontown and David (Patricia) Chuey of Brunswick, Md.; also survived by great-nephew Jordan and great-niece Kayla; and his best friend, Mary.
Ray was a graduate of Uniontown Senior High School, a manager at Montgomery Wards for 26 years, and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Mary’s (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, the First Catholic Slovak Union, the Catholic War Veterans and the American Legion. He was a standout athlete and earned county and state honor’s in high school basketball.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, in St. Mary’s (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by George C. Marshall Amvets Post 103.
Special thanks to his caregivers, Robert and Dorothy Chuey; Mary, his best friend; the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor with gratitude to Sr. Teresa and Sr. Barbara Jean and Shaunee Trump and 365 Hospice.
The family suggests donations to Mt. Macrina Manor, the Sisters of St. Basil, 500 W. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or St. Mary’s (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15041, in his memory.
Tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
