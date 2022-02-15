Brownsville
Raymond Fulton Christner, 91, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
Son of the late Raymond and Mildred Hope Christner.
He was a beloved member of Brownsville, where he was self employed in Heating and Cooling, and also retired from the Mon Railroad Co.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Thelma Lorraine Christner; son, Michael; and several other family members.
He is survived by children, Linda Bogol (Daniel), Douglas and Mary, David and Lugene, Raymond E. and Sandy, Jeffrey and Dana, Daniel, Robert, Amy and James; numerous grandchildren; great, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 until 7 p.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, with Pastor Larry Coltura officiating.
Condolences can be sent to the Skirpan Funeral Home. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
