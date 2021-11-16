Farmington
Raymond Harold Everly Jr., 61, of Lobelville, Tenn., formerly of Farmington, lost his life November 4, 2021, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident.
Raymond was the son of Raymond and Mabel Clark Everly of Farmington.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Everly of Washington; son, E7 Chief Petty Officer Shawn Everly of Florida; and daughter, Taylor Everly of Florida.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents; sister, Judy; brother-in-law, Matthew (Cal) Butler; and nephew, Jeremiah Thompson.
He is survived by brothers and sisters, Melvin (Carol), James (Jenny), Lester (Linda), Linda Hull (Richard), Ariewanna Sue Rubenstein (Mose), Joanne Wallace, Connie Prouse (William), Leona Jane Thompson, Sally Everly, Tammi McPherson (Darren); and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond is a veteran of the USAF. He was a mechanic by trade.
Raymond lost his life as he lived it, riding a Harley.
