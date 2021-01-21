Smithfield
Raymond "Sonny" Joseph Chess, 77, of Smithfield, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 5, 1943, in Smithfield, a son of Raymond Neutche and Kathryn French Chess.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry and Daniel Chess.
Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Alice Nan Montgomery Chess; children, Lisa Chess of Pittsburgh, Bart Chess of Moon Township and Meghan Warren and her husband Christopher of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Dominick and Gabriel Chess, both of Pittsburgh; brother, Robert Chess and his wife Debbie of Smithfield; sisters-in-law, Linda Chess of Smithfield and Sue Gentile of Uniontown; many nieces and nephews.
Sonny was a gifted physics and chemistry teacher for Albert Gallatin School District for 30 years. He was always challenging students to do their very best and they often returned to express their gratitude. In the Albert Gallatin School District he was known affectionately as "Half-Day" Ray. He spent his mornings dedicated to educating students and his afternoons with his second passion...farming.
Sonny passed on his love of farming to his son and grandsons. We are forever blessed to call him our father, grandfather and husband.
Sonny's family will receive family and close friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 21, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436, where a funeral service will take place Friday at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ken Walls officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, Smithfield.
Pennsylvania Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National FFA (Future Farmers of America) or the National MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
