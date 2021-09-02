formerly of
West Brownsville
Raymond Marshall, 77, of Gettysburg, formerly of West Brownsville, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021.
He was born May 3, 1944, in East Millsboro, a son of the late George Washington and Thelma Fisher Marshall. He attended Brownsville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1962 to 1966. For his service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Expert Marksman Badge.
Mr. Marshall was employed as a produce manager of several major supermarkets in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He was also owner of Marshall's Produce in Ellsworth and Raymondo's Pizza in Centerville.
He was a member of the Centerville American Legion Post #705, where he served as commander and a member of the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Mon Valley Leathernecks. Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, cooking, watching movies and spending time with his family and lake family at Lake Heritage in Gettysburg.
On July 3, 1964, he married Kathy Marshall, who survives. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Surviving are three children, Tim Marshall (Glenn) of Denbo, James Marshall (Holly) of Gettysburg and Sherry Marshall of Beallsville; three grandchildren, James and Tyler Marshall, and Belle Smith; close cousins Terry and Pat Waters; many nieces and nephews. He was the last of his immediate family.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are three brothers, William, George and James Marshall; two sisters, Sara Swaney and Daisy Marshall.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, September 3, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, with Pastor Matt Openbrier officiating. Internment will follow in Westland Cemetery Brownsville. Graveside Military Rites will be accorded by the U.S. Marine Corps, Centerville American Legion Post #705 and the Mon Valley Leathernecks.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Centerville American Legion Post #705, 1101 Old National Pike, Fredericktown, PA 15333.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.