Uniontown
Raymond "Ray" Michael Danchak, 92, of Uniontown, passed Sunday May 9, 2021. He was born January 26, 1929, in Fell Township, Lackawanna County, a son of the late Metro and Helen Werwinski Danchak.
He was the beloved husband of Patricia Captain Danchak of Gaitherburg, Md.; father of Dr. Michael (Sharon) Danchak of Texas; grandfather of Alexis and Alexander Danchak; brother of the late Connie Gadd; uncle of Raymond Gadd and Charles Captain.
Ray was a graduate of the University of Scranton. He served in the Army during the Korean War and attained the rank of captain.
Following military service, he worked in the dairy industry. He moved to Uniontown in 1983 and was president of Fike's Dairy for many years.
Services are private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown.
Personal written memories and tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
