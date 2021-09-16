Stockdale
Raymond Moore, 61, of Stockdale, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born February 19, 1959, a son of the late Martha Rose Gill and Raymond Moore Sr.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica M. Moore.
He is survived by his son, William R. Moore (Sarah); brother Timothy Moore Sr.; fiancee Brenda Levine; grandchildren Braden Richardson and Nadaje Lewis; uncle Phillip Gill; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to MELENYZER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. September 26, at 366 Bow Street, Stockdale.
Condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com.
