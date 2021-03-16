Masontown
Raymond P. Zelina Sr., 67, of Masontown, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 12, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. and Louise Zelina.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Jill Hoffman Zelina. Father of Raymond P. Zelina Jr. and Erin (Robert) Fike; grandchildren, Haylee, Connor, Noelle and Colton; brother of Marilyn (Carl) Butcho, Joann Arndt, Joseph Zelina, Robert (Stacy) Zelina, Melissa (Scott) Kinzey; brother-in-law of Tim Hoffman, Daniel (Kim) Hoffman and the late Denise Pickens; son-in-law of Ray and Pat Hoffman; also survived by nieces and nephews.
In Ray’s younger years he was a Golden Glove Boxer and was trained by Tommy Shaffer and later Ray became a trainer for younger boxers. He also loved the outdoors - fishing, hunting and rattlesnake hunting. He raised champion Coon Hounds for competition and pleasure. He worked at the Clairton Steel Works before becoming a private investigator and security officer.
As per Ray’s wishes, services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Ray’s memory may be made to a charity of donors choice.
Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
