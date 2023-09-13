Chestnut Ridge (Royal), Pa
Chestnut Ridge (Royal), Pa
Raymond S. Mrozek, 89, of Chestnut Ridge (Royal), Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 31, 1934, son of the late Rudolph and Mary Sczypta Mrozek.
Ray was an avid hunter, Steeler, Pirate and Penguin fan. He was a wonderful brother and uncle to his 42 nephews and nieces, whom he loved very much.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, a special thanks to Lindsey, Chris, and Nicole; and neighbors, Nancy, Jen and Bink.
Besides his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sisters: Ann Cetera (Ted), Mary Shaffer (Bill), Agnes Mrozek, Rose Gould (Ray), Catherine Shields (Rich), Elizabeth Riggan (Chuck), an infant sister, Stella; brothers: John (Marion), Joseph (Norma Jean), Henry (Jean), Frank (Natalie) and Edward.
Raymond is survived by his loving sister, Veronica Mrozek; special nieces: Mary Hite (Myron), Patty Gall (Paul); sister-in-law, Maureen Mrozek; nephew, Frank Cetera (Nancy); special friends: Rich (Nancy) and Richelle Sumey, Cathy Duhon; and numerous cousins.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
