Chestnut Ridge (Royal), Pa
Raymond S. Mrozek, 89, of Chestnut Ridge (Royal), Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and until 10 a.m. Saturday, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
