Uniontown
Raymond Saltrick, 91, of Uniontown, died Monday, August 9, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 17, 1929, in Uniontown, to Joseph and Helen Saltrick.
Raymond graduated from North Union High School in 1948 and served in the Army during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1953. He moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he lived until his retirement from General Motors.
Raymond returned to his hometown and enjoyed spending time at the Moose Lodge #20, where he was member for 63 years. Known to many as Coach Ray, he was a manager of the Moose youth baseball team for 27 years. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #51.
Raymond is survived by his brother, Andrew, of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Albert, Clarence, Eddie, Leonard and Steve; as well as sisters Frances and Irene.
The family wishes to acknowledge the kindness shown to him by many friends who helped him in so many ways as he grew older. The family especially appreciates Mary Bayta, Phil Mongell and Heather Fronczek, who helped him with laundry, shopping and cooking. Raymond's life was better because of their kindness and support.
Private family graveside services will be held at Saint Mary Cemetery.
STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown, is assisting the family.
Condolences and personal memories are welcomed at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
