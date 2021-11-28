Point Marion
Raymond V. Borden, 83, of Point Marion, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the Madison Nursing Center in Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness. Born April 4, 1938, in Point Marion, he was a son of the late Wilbert V. and Catherine Neverdale Borden.
A 1956 graduate of Point Marion High School, he honorably served in the U. S. Army following the Korean Conflict.
Getting in on the ground floor of the computer age, he had worked for Westinghouse, Western Union, and then retired from Perkins Elmer as a senior computer technician. Following his retirement, he moved back to his home at Nilan Hill.
He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 747, American Legion Post 499, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1932, all in Point Marion.
Surviving are his son, Edwin Borden and wife Jeannie of Slovan; two grandsons, Frank and Derek, both of Slovan; and two step-granddaughters, Brandy and Shelly.
Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Leila Zinn, George Borden, Jean Miller and husband Roger, all of Point Marion, Andrew Borden of Huntsville, Ala., Betty Ranka and husband Frank of Shallotte, N.C., and Cathy Borden Butterworth of Bunker Hill, W.Va.
Deceased is one sister, Beatrice Borden.
Friends are invited to join his family for graveside services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 30, in the Point Marion Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
