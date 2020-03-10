Connellsville
Raymond W. Kostkowski, 88, passed away Saturday, February 7, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Born May 7, 1931, in Bydgoszcz, Poland, to Franciszek and Irena Suplicki Kostkowski, he immigrated to the United States in 1974 settling in South River, then Beachwood, N.J., before moving to Connellsville 13 years ago. Before his retirement, he was the owner and operator of Melody Motor Lodge in Connellsville, with his late wife, Emila.
Raymond proudly served during the Korean War in the Polish Army and was a former communicant of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in South River, and South River Polish War Veterans.
He was predeceased by his wife, Emila Filipowicz Kostkowski in 2015.
Surviving are his daughters, Ewa Sroka, Grazyna Sulocki and Alicja Broniszewsk; grandchildren Agnieszka, Jack, Krzysztof, Dorota, Zbigniew, Danuta and Piotr; great-grandchildren Patrick, Jessie, Daniel, Melody, James, Frances and Natasza.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River, N.J.
Funeral services will be at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. in Saint Mary of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in South River, with burial to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
