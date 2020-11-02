Rebecca Elizabeth Manack Gira

Perryopolis
Rebecca Elizabeth "Becky" Manack Gira, 62, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 16, 1958, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of James A. Manack, who survives, and the late Joanne Malatin Manack, who passed away May 13, 2019.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 50 years, Becky was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and "Gammy". She was never one for praises, she was never one to boast. She just went on quietly working for the ones she loved the most. Her dreams were seldom spoken. Her wants were very few. And most of the time her worries went unspoken too. She was there...a firm foundation through all the storms of life. A sturdy hand to hold on to in times of stress and strife. A true friend we could turn to whether times were chaos or calm. One of our greatest blessings...the woman we called Mom.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Gira; two daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and William Manning of Georgetown, Ky., Jennifer and Alan Brandt of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Hollie Gira of Bossier City, La.; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Victoria Manack of Perryopolis; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Randy Hutchinson of Frankfort, Ky.; sister-in-law, Linda Manack of Floissant, Colo.; six granddaughters, Bryn, Leighton, Ramsey and Everly Manning, Elsie Brandt and Vera Duncan.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Manack Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Masks must still be worn in the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
