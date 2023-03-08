East Millsboro
Rebecca J. Bogus, 77, of East Millsboro, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in The Gathering Place Personal Care Home in Uniontown.
She was born August 25, 1945, in Brownsville, a daughter of Matthew A. and Dorothy Shaw Dankovich.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Edward A. Bogus, October 26, 2021.
Rebecca was a member of the former Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Republic and a member of St. Francis of Assisi in Footdale.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Bogus and wife Valerie of Butler; son, Edward A. Bogus Jr. and wife Rhonda of Point Marion; grandchildren, Brandan, Skyler and Breannah Bogus, all of Point Marion; her brother, Matthew A. Dankovich of Brownsville; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rebecca’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., the hour of her blessing service, Wednesday, March 8, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where additional visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9. Interment will be private.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.