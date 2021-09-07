Connellsville
Rebecca Jo Rowan, 26, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully late Friday evening, September 3, 2021, from a July 12 hiking accident in Tucson, Ariz. Becca was born April 9, 1995, a daughter of Michael and Rhonda Murphy Rowan.
She was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School and California University of Pennsylvania. Bec was an amazing, devoted daughter and sister who loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed the outdoors and nature, was a fantastic writer and artist, a wonderful friend to all who knew her, and an animal lover who rescued sick and injured baby chicks for the Rural King store, where she worked as a receiving manager.
Rebecca is survived by her parents, Michael and Rhonda Rowan; her siblings, Laura (Jeff) Medvec, Andrew, Emily and Eva; her paternal grandmother, Nancy Shallenberger Rowan; her maternal grandmother, Norma Halfhill Murphy; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind a treasure trove of friends, whom she loved dearly, including, Chris, Mitchell, Paige, Poppy, Michael, Ari, Colin, Matthew, Gabe and Alivia to name just a few. Every single note, card and well-wish from friends, family and the community was read to her at least once, sometimes more.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Richard (Dick) Rowan and her maternal grandfather, Gilbert Murphy, Sr.
Family and friends were received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 6. Visitation continues from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Tuesday, September 7, with the Rev. Bruce A. Anthony officiating. Interment will follow in the Cochran Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to transplant organizations for the underinsured, such as https://helphopelive.org, https://transplants.org or https://www.americantransplantfoundation.org. To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
