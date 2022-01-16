Ellsworth
Rebecca Louise Falcon, 55, of Ellsworth, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Friday, August 3, 1966, in El Paso, Texas, a daughter of Alvin E. Porter Sr., and Nancy Lamp Porter, who preceded her in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert Hawkeye Falcon; children, Cory Ray Neel, Allen Rush Falcon, Tabitha Raven Perry; granddaughter, Nella Renee Rush Falcon; brother, Alvin E. Porter Jr. and wife Kathy of Huntingdon; sisters, Terry Tepsic and husband Mike of Tyrone, Sheri Haba and husband Mike of Fredericktown.
Friends will be received from 12 to 2 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, January 15, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Interment will be private.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
