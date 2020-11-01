Uniontown
Rebecca Lynn Colgan, 23, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, October 27, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Rebecca was born June 6, 1997, in Uniontown, the daughter of Melanie Sherwood and Alvin King II.
Becca is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Joseph Sherwood and wife Norma, Cindy Brown and husband Dave and Marcella King; and her sisters, Jennifer Galla and husband James, Heather Gemas and husband Edward, Julianne King, Lillyan King and Alicia Mkhombe; and her brothers, Michael Colgan, Shane King, Isaac King, Damont Parker, Alvin Koposko and Alvin King III. Becca leaves behind her many loved and treasured aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all who will cherish her memory.
Friends will be received in THE THOMAS M. DOLF FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 5:30 p.m., the time of service, Sunday, November 1, with Brother Joseph officiating.
