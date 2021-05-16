Rebecca M. Lamb

New Salem
Rebecca M. "Becky" Lamb, 68, of New Salem, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, May 10, 2021.
Becky was born October 12, 1952, in Albany, N.Y., a daughter of Charles and Rachel Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Lamb.
Becky is survived by her sons, Raymond Ansell and Teresa, and Jason Cable; and her stepdaughter, Barbara Duda and Andrew; her grandchildren, Schuyler Cable, Hunter Cable, Delaney Ansell, Lyndsay Cable and step granddaughter Maria Duda; and her former husband and good friend, Ray Ansell.
Becky was a strong proponent of early childhood education. She taught in Head Start centers in Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Alaska just to name a few. She loved helping other adults working in Early Childhood Education understand that the concept of observation was an important part of understanding health and safety issues in the classroom.
Becky was a devout Christian who loved her Lord, her church and her family. Her message to us would be "I Love You and God Loves You More". She will be missed.
Memorial contributions made be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clarke Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, or K LOVE, P.O. Box 2098, Omaha, NE 68103.
Arrangements were private and under the direction of THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 North Gallatin Avenue Uniontown, PA 15401.
