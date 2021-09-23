Uniontown
Regina Ann Balaban, 69, of Uniontown, formerly a resident of West Leisenring for 54 years, passed away suddenly Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born September 12, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Francis M. "Frank" and Mary L. Zerecheck Balaban. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Robert Balaban Jr.
Regina was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, and member of the FCSLU Association.
She was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1970, and retired from Sensus Technology, formerly Rockwell International, after 32 years. She loved animals and enjoyed bowling.
She will be deeply missed by her brothers, Regis Balaban and wife Angela of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Robert Balaban and wife Connie of Warren, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Renee and Michael Urry, Regis and Susan Balaban Jr., Kevin and Sue Balaban, Rachele and Greg Carroll, and their families.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 24, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Parking is available behind the church by the school. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the family.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
