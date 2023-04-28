Uniontown
Regina C. Cindric, 92, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born August 21, 1930, in Everson, a daughter of the late Edward Nowicki and Mary Kania Nowicki of Steubenville, Ohio.
In January 1948, Regina married Andrew “Andy” Cindric of Uniontown. They were married just over 62 years when Andy passed away in May 2010.
Regina worked for many years in the pharmacy business first with Savon, which was located in the Hills Plaza and then for the Thrift Drug Store in downtown Uniontown, from which she eventually retired.
She volunteered much of her time to activities and fundraisers in the neighborhood working the polls during many elections over the years.
She once tried her hand at making wine with the grapes grown in their yard, but not being a person who drank alcohol, she gave that up quick. Andy had a large garden in the back yard for many, many years and they provided vegetables for family and friends around the neighborhood. Andy always told everyone it was his garden, but as truth be told, Regina seemed to actually do all the work.
Saturday nights were special for her ... she always tuned in to “The Mollie B Polka Party” on TV... even got to meet her a few years ago, and has the “Mollie B” shirt.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Cindric; and her younger sister, Phyllis Nowicki Stewart of Steubenville, Ohio.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Martinette of Wintersville, Ohio; a brother, Edmund M. Nowicki and wife Genie Nowicki of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and sister-in-law, Patricia Nowicki-Ross of Alameda, Calif.
She is also survived by her son, Andrew Cindric Jr. and wife Yvonne Duranko Cindric of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and a daughter, Constance Cindric of Moon Township; two grandsons, Dr. Todd A. Cindric and wife Dr. Cherrie Fabry Cindric of Greensburg, and Jason A. Cindric and wife Stephanie Miltz Cindric of Wellington, Fla. with their two children, Malia and Kane (Regina’s great-grandchildren). Regina will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in St. Mary (Nativity) Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Father Alvin Alberion as celebrant. Interment will be held in Saint Mary (Nativity) Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to Friends of Essential Thrombocythemia, 10445 Terra Lago Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33412, or at http://www.FofETR.org, in her memory.
