Uniontown
Regina Franks, 55, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022.
She was born July 1, 1966, in Uniontown. Gina joins her beloved parents in Heaven, Judge William J. Franks and Lena Trafficante Franks, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, Ralph and Mary Franks, and Frank and MaryAnn Trafficante; aunts, Gloria Masters and Wanda Franks; uncles, Louis Franks and Patsy Franks; and aunt and uncle, Sara and Patsy Petro.
Surviving are her uncles, Julius Franks and Ralph Franks (Monica); cousins, Paula O’Connell (Dan) and Patricia Gulino (Sam), all of Uniontown, MaryAnn Grossman (James) of Fairfax, Calif., and David Franks (Donna) of Indiana; also surviving are cousins, Chuck Chicarelli of Pittsburgh, Amanda and Ian Kalin and children Trysten, Talia and Elody of San Francisco, Calif., Michael Gulino of Uniontown, Anthony Gulino of Los Angeles, Calif., and Dante O’Connell and fiancee Carly Feinman of New York City, N.Y.; and special friends, Lida Harshbarger, and Tracy and Mark Schiffbauer of Uniontown.
Gina enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, shopping, traveling and taking care of her late dog, Puff, and her gerbils.
She attended West Virginia University, St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown and had previously volunteered at the Uniontown Public Library. Gina was a sweet spirit who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Donations, in her memory, can be made to Uniontown Public Library and Fayette Friends of Animals.
Friends were received from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 15. Visitation continues until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, when prayers of transfer will be said, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Parka, Brier Hill.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
