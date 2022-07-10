Uniontown
Regis Anthony Lyons, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in his home. He was born June 25, 1939, in West Newton, a son of the late Charles and Hazel Phellabaum Lyons.
He graduated from West Newton High School in 1957 and served three years in the U.S. Army. He then went on to achieve his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Point Park University.
He became vice president “in charge of operations” at Uniontown Savings and Loan for many years. He was also employed at Center Independent Oil Co. for 22 years as a controller, where he retired from in 2012.
Rege enjoyed playing golf at the Uniontown Country Club and also with his buddies in the Elk’s Golf League. He was a lifetime member of Elks #370, and a lifetime member of Amvets Post #103. He was also a member of the Uniontown Country Club, the Question Club and past president of the Donora Rotary Club.
He married the love of his life, Fay Dietz Lyons, Saturday, August 1, 1964.
Surviving are his daughter, Jennifer Renee Lyons of Rock Hill, S.C.; and his son, Craig Edward Lyons of Pittsburgh; one grandchild, Mallory Spencer Bybee; and a brother, Dennis Lyons.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their help and kindness.
All arrangements are private for the family and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
