Regis D. Harden Sr.

Smithfield
Regis D. "Rick" Harden Sr., 68, of Smithfield, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. Born in Uniontown December 17, 1953, he was a son of the late Lloyd James and Mary McGaw Harden.
A 1971 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, Rick honorable served in the U.S. Army, and Army Reserves, during the end of the Vietnam Conflict.
Surviving are his three children, Regis Duane Harden Jr. of Smithfield, Melissa Mae Harden of Ronco, and Becky Jo McCumber of Florida; five grandchildren; two brothers, John Harden of Smithfield and Damen Hardin of Farichance; and four sisters, Delores Cottrell of West Virginia, Joyce Dennis of Greensboro, Marjorie Stevenson and Pauline Friend, both of Smithfield.
Also deceased are two brothers, Jerry Harden and James in infancy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of a memorial service Tuesday, January 25, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with JoAnn Ables officiating, followed by Military Honors by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
