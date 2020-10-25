California
Regis Mark McMonagle, 63, of California, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born Tuesday, February 12, 1957, in Waynesburg, a son of Rilla Davis McMonagle and the late Regis D. McMonagle.
Mark was a member of the California Young Men's Club, California Hill Gun Club and the California Italo American Citizens Club. He worked for AVI at California University in food service.
In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Kelly McMonagle.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother; and brother Patrick McMonagle.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, and until 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, when a blessing service will be held, with Fr. James Bump officiating, in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In keeping in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time. We seek everyone's cooperation and patience in practicing Covid-19 universal precautions, social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting your visit to 5 minutes or less.
To leave condolences for the family, visit mariscottifuneralhome.com.
