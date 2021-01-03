McClellandtown
Regis Shea, 79, of McClellandtown, passed away December 29, 2020, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center from complications due to Covid-19.
He was born on June 24, 1941 to the late Donald Shea and Mary Agnes Caffery Shea, both of Uledi, Pa.
He was preceded in death by brothers, PJ, Eddie, Bernard, and Gene Caffery; sisters, Sylvia Dudich, Juanita Pisano, Peggy Abraham, Delores Friend, and Kathleen Kennedy.
He is survived by a brother, Chuck (Patty) Shea, Orlando, Fla.; and a sister, Judy Hager of Ohio.
In addition to his loving wife of 56 years, Brenda Maust Shea, McClellandtown, he is also survived by daughters, Regina Shea, McClellandtown, Bonnie Tabor and husband John, Rincon, Ga., Lori Zellie and Robert Collins, Uniontown; and sons, Regis Shea Jr., McClellandtown, and Christopher of McClellandtown.
Regis has nine grandchildren, Lakisha, Nicole, Quinn Jr., Hanna, Blair, Kacey, Lauren, Heidi, Regis III and two great-grandchildren, Audrina and Joey.
Regis worked for Republic Steel, Perry Bus Lines, and was a school bus driver with Laidlaw Bus Lines. He finished his career with Goodwill Industries, Uniontown, as a truck driver.
He loved fishing and hunting, but truly enjoyed his Oldies but Goodies.
He will always be loved, and dearly missed, by his family and friends.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 3, and 10:30 a.m. Monday for a blessing service in DOLFI'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
