January 5, 1935 -
May 30, 2022
formerly of Fairchance
Remo M. Micozzi passed away peacefully Monday, May 30, 2022, in his home, with his family by his side.
Remo was born in York Run and moved to Fairchance in 1948.
He graduated from Georges Township High School and went to Cleveland, Ohio, where he apprenticed to become a master machinist for the Cleveland Pneumatic Tool Company. He returned to Fairchance in 1955, where he owned and operated a grocery store. He left the grocery business in 1965 and returned to Ohio to work for the Goodyear Tire Company and Cleveland Pneumatic Tool Company. Remo worked at several places of employment, including Massey Ferguson, Lawson Milk Company and lastly, he started A&R Installers with his brother, Augostino "Augie" before eventually becoming the owner, retiring in 1991.
Remo was preceded in death by his father and mother, Antonio and Erminia Micozzi, and stepmother, Renata Micozzi; wife, Mary Lou Micozzi; son, Remo Micozzi II; brothers, Duilio, Edio, Augostino; and sisters, Amelia Messina, Eda Ringwalt, Loretta Rootes and Mary Sentelik.
On September 26, 1959, he married Mary Lou Bowlen of Fairchance. They had five children, Remo Micozzi II, Nina Micozzi Beck, Gregory, Eric (Heather) and Erminia (Tim) Reese.
Remo had six grandchildren, Remo Micozzi III, Michael Devine, Nicole (Max) Reisinger, Gabrielle (Jay) Lowery, Matthew Beck and Angelo Micozzi; five great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews survive. He is also survived by his brothers, Anthony of Ohio, Robert and Carlo (Mary Lou) of Pennsylvania; and sister, Sylvia (Tom) of Ohio.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main Street, Akron, Ohio (corner of N. Main Street and Mildred Avenue). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 83 Mosser Place, Akron, with the Rev. Father Edward Burba officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in Remo's name.
To view Remo's tribute wall, plant a tree and share memories, please visit www.mooreffh.com.
