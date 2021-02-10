Uniontown
Rena McCormick Cron, 66, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Lois Woods McCormick; her sweet angel, Kelley; and her beloved husband, James Cron.
Surviving are her children, Jason and Tiffany Boyce of Scottdale, Jamie Chrise of Uniontown, Jeanine Huff of Uniontown, and Keith and Betsy Cron of Altoona; grandchildren Logan and Caleigh Boyce, James Chrise, Deanna Mansberry, and Thomas and Ruth Cron; siblings David McCormick and son Travis of Alabama, and Keith and Joyce McCormick of Fairchance; and family dear to her heart, Amy, Jana, Sierra, Hunter and Colton, thank you so much for all the get-togethers and the porch swing, it meant more than you know.
Rena faithfully attended the New Life Free Methodist Church in Smock, where she's been a member for many years.
The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Thursday, February 11, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating, in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
