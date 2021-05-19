formerly of Uniontown
Renee Collins Holland, 63, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully, in her home, Friday, May 14, 2021, with her husband by her side. She was born January 31, 1958, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Jack C. Collins and Lottie Almeda MacBurnie Collins.
Renee graduated from Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1976. Renee truly enjoyed returning home to be with her family on holidays. She was a very loving sister and mother who will be missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are her husband, Kevin Holland, and son, Christopher Holland, both of Fort Worth; three grandchildren; four siblings, Jackie Collins (Paulette) of Kent, Ohio, Kevin Collins of Seattle, Wash., Veronica Snyder and Gigi Allison, both of Uniontown; and her four Chihuahuas and six cats.
Funeral services will be held in Fort Worth.
