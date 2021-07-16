Brownsville
It is with great sadness that the family of Renee Lynn Kobaly, of Brownsville, announce her passing Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Currently residing in Pittsburgh, she was born August 29, 1982, in Uniontown Hospital, to Elizabeth "Betty" Kobaly and Roland Sanders Sr.
Renee will be remembered for her infectious, loud laugh and silliness. She loved music and making others laugh with her dancing around and acting silly. She loved working in the healthcare field and her patients loved her.
Renee wasn't always understood and continuously pushed to better herself. More recently she was successfully making a way to better her life for herself and her children as well as her family and friends. She loved everyone, and everyone couldn't help but love Renee. She was always the life of the party, laughing and making you smile no matter what your mood was. The bottom line is to know her was to love her. She had a big heart and left a lasting, loving impression on those who were blessed enough to have been a part of her life. She will truly be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Eric Holcomb Jr., Mylea Moore, Michael Martin Jr., Malachi Martin, McKale Martin and Maura Dorsey; siblings Cassie Bellamy of Uniontown, Dawn Kobaly of West Virginia, Brittany Patterson of Brownsville, Christie Patterson, Calvin Patterson and Joshua Thomas, all of Uniontown, Roland Sanders Jr. and Rachel Dawn Galloway of New Jersey, and Roslyn Janelle Sanders of Kansas; her lifelong best friend and sister in her heart and soul, Myiesha Michaux. Renee is also survived by a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, great-nieces and nephews, and numerous other family members and friends.
Friends and family will be received in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, July 18.
VISITORS MUST BRING AND WEAR A MASK TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
