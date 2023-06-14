McClellandtown
Renee Valencheck, 56, of McClellandtown, passed away June 10, 2023, in her home.
She was born September 16, 1966, in Uniontown, a daughter of Sue Carrick Ansel, and the late Lou Ansel, Sr.
Renee was a graduate of German Township High School and worked for many years as an LPN at Uniontown Hospital.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by her brother, Douglas Ansel.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Sue Ansel; sons, David Valencheck and fiancee Michelle, Shane Valencheck and wife Amber, and Douglas Valencheck; grandchildren, Chase Valencheck and Maverick Valencheck; brothers, Lou Ansel, Jr., Jim Ansel and David Ansel; and Renee's significant other, Javier Sardina.
According to Renee's wishes, there will be no viewing and no service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
