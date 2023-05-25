Allison
Renne S. Palaisa Kremposky, 70, of Allison, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 21, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Stephen and Stella Sanko Palaisa of Filbert.
She was a 1970 graduate of Brownsville Area High School. After completion of high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald J. Kremposky Sr., and started her family with her daughter, Janice and son, Jerry.
Later, Renne served in the U.S. Army Reserves and earned the ranking of sergeant before being honorably discharged. She then went on to work as a seamstress and co-owner of Top Notch Industry in Brownsville. After that, Renne was a paraprofessional for the Intermediate Unit 1 in the Brownsville Area School District until retirement.
Renne was always very involved with the Catholic Church. She was a leader of the RCIA at Holy Rosary Church. She was also a member at St. Francis of Assisi in Footedale, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a Faith Formation instructor, and a member of the Golden Group.
Renne loved her family and friends dearly; her grandchildren were her pride and joy. At family gatherings, she was sure to put a smile on everyone's faces with her love of dancing and quirky words. Renne had a huge heart and cared for many elderly and her rescue cat, Tiggy.
Renne was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Stella Palaisa; her brother, Jerome Palaisa; and her beloved husband, Gerald Kremposky.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Janice Kremposky Pasquale and husband Lou Pasquale of California; son, Jerry Kremposky and wife Kelly Kremposky of LaBelle; her grandchildren, Lucia Pasquale, Lucas and Logan Kremposky; brother, James Palaisa and Joann Sabato; sister, Rosemary Palaisa Hess and husband Darrin Hess; nephews, Steve Palaisa and wife Kelly, Ben Palaisa and wife Kristen; great-nephew, Stevie Palaisa; great- niece, Samantha Palaisa.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the WVU Hospice, Melissa C., Nicki, Kailtyn, Melissa K., and Father Dave for their extraordinary comfort and care.
Renne's family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, for a prayer service. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem, with the Reverend Father Marlon L. Pates, the Reverend Father Arnel Tadeo, and the Reverend Father Efren Ambre as celebrants. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military rites and honors will be accorded by AMVETS General George C. Marshall Post #103 of Hopwood. As a celebration of Renne's life, the family encourages family and friends to wear her favorite color, light pink.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
