Hopwood
Retha L. Ridley, passed away on October 2, 2022, at age of 96. She was born July 21, 1926 in Hopwood.
Preceded in death by her loving Husband, Edwin M. (Skinny) Ridley; her parents, John R. and Ida Pearl Hopwood; and siblings, Harold Hopwood, James Hopwood, Beuhla Hopwood, Adella (Beck) Bailey, Glen Hopwood, Mike Hopwood and Pat Hopwood; and grandson, Will Garbart. Retha was the last surviving member of her generation of the Hopwood Family, direct descendants of the village founder.
An employee of the S.W. Metzler's Department Stores for over three decades, Retha held the position of head bookkeeper upon retirement. She was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, where she served as Chair of Trustees for several years. Retha also enjoyed being a homemaker, baker and camper. Her family attests to the fact that Retha was a lifelong practitioner of the adage of "Cleanliness" is next to Godliness".
Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Marilyn J. Garbart (Robert), Lucinda L. (Cindy) Ridley, Ed.D. and Timothy A. Ridley (Kathy). She will be held in the memories of her four grandchildren, Matthew, Aaron (Sara), Elizabeth Ridley and Donna David; and several great and great-great grandchildren as well. Retha will also be fondly remembered by her Ridley and Hopwood nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Paul Hartley for his gracious concern and care throughout her years. Thanks also to 365 Hospice for their palliative care during Retha's final days at her home of 75 years.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. October 6, the time of service, with Reverend Ryan Washabaugh officiating the service at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
Retha Ridley will be laid to her eternal rest beside her husband in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask individuals donate to a charity of their choice or complete their Covid immunizations in Retha's memory.
