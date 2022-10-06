Lemont Furnace
Retha L. Ridley, passed away on October 2, 2022, at age of 96. She was born July 21, 1926 in Hopwood.
Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. October 6, the time of service, with Reverend Ryan Washabaugh officiating the service at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA.
Retha Ridley will be laid to her eternal rest beside her husband in the Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask individuals donate to a charity of their choice or complete their Covid immunizations in Retha's memory.
