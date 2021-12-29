Rostraver Township
Rev. Kent A. Lighthall, 87, of Rostraver Township, died Saturday, December 25, 2021. Born in East Millsboro on May 4, 1934, he was the son of the late Rev. Earl W. and Margaret A. Haney Lighthall.
Kent was licensed to preach in 1951, and was admitted to the Methodist Church of the Pittsburgh Conference in 1958. He became a full member of the Western Pennsylvania Conference in 1962. He served in the following Methodist churches: Allenport, Howe and Mt. Tabor churches from 1956 to 1959, Amity church from 1959 to 1962, Dawson and Bryan churches from 1962 to 1965, and Fells and Webster churches from 1966 to 1975.
Kent was admitted into the Presbyterian Presbytery of Greensburg and served the Webster Presbyterian Church until his retirement in June 2008.
Following his retirement, Kent served Dunlap's Creek Presbyterian Church and Coal Center Presbyterian Church for their Sunday morning services.
Kent liked camping and especially loved hot dogs roasted over a campfire! He enjoyed playing his guitars and also enjoyed singing and listening to songs from the 40's and 50's, and so many of the good gospel songs.
He leaves behind his loving wife of almost 64 years, Janet Irene Wingard Lighthall. (Because of Kent's father Pastoring the Methodist Church in Murrysville, Janet's grandmother knew Kent as a young lad.)
He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, his three sons, Mark Lewis (Lisa) Lighthall, of Monessen, Roger Earl (Gloria) Lighthall, of Glenville, and Bryan Wayne Lighthall, at home; grandsons, Ryan, Jeremy, Matthew and Derek; four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; brothers, R. Kirk (Diane) Lighthall, of Littleton, Colo., and L. Thomas (Carol) Lighthall, of Plum; and sister, Katherine Ann Lighthall, of Scottdale.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934 www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com
Additional visitation will be at the Dunlap's Creek Presbyterian Church, 510 Twin Hills Road, Grindstone, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, at which time a Funeral Service will be held with Rev. Mike Peton officiating.
Interment will follow in The Redstone Cemetery, Brownsville.
