Rev. Leo John Pleban, a retired Catholic priest of the Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, died early Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022 in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was 88 years old and a priest for 62 years.
He was born in Wynn, Pa., (Fayette County) on June 9th, 1934 to the late John and Roselia Hench Pleban.
His home parish was SS.Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Fairchance. He attended the Wynn public school, St. John parochial school, St. Fidelis H.S. and Seminary in Herman. He then attended St. Vincent College in Latrobe for philosophy and theology. He was ordained a priest by Bishop Emmet Walsh at St. Columba Cathedral on May 28, 1960. His diocesan assignments and service included: Assistant pastor at St. Michael parish in Canton, Ohio, St. Rose in Girard, St Joseph in Massillon, St. Louis in Louisville. He was appointed pastor at St. Ann parish in Sebring and St. Joseph the Provider in Campbell. He served as a member of the Senate of Priests, Advocate in the Diocesan Tribunal, Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus and a confessor for the Sisters of the Holy Ghost and the St, Joseph Convent Center.
After he retired, he made his home in Mt. Pleasant. Early in his retirement, he assisted at times at Visitation and St. Pius Catholic churches in Mt. Pleasant.
He loved sporting events and was a lifetime follower of the Steelers and Pirates. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorite pastime was golfing and he enjoyed many golfing vacations with his brother, Father Alexander Pleban and priest friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and a younger brother John. He is survived by his brother, Rev. Alexander Pleban, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg; Mary Pleban, a sister-in- law, of the Chicago area; two nieces, Michele Colen and husband Michael and their children of the same area, and Julie Clarke and husband Matthew of Schererville, IN., and several cousins in Western Pennsylvania.
As requested by Father Leo, there will be no funeral home visitation. Visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at SS Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, Fairchance, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, with His Excellency The Most Reverend Bishop Larry J. Kulick as Principal Celebrant.
Burial will follow at the parish cemetery in Fairchance.
Father Leo Pleban’s Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, PA 15683.
To view online obituary, sign guest registry, send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com
