Uledi
Rev. Roland M. O'Brien, 94, of Uledi, passed away Monday evening, June 1, 2020.
He was born April 14, 1926, in Uledi, a son of the late John H. and Nellie Whalen O'Brien.
Roland was a well-known minister serving for more than 65 years as pastor of Tower Hill Christian Church, Denbeau Heights Christian Church and Keisterville Union Church.
He was a veteran of World War II serving with the United States Navy.
Roland was employed for more than 30 years at LaFayette Memorial Park until his retirement.
Roland was preceded in death by his first wife, Reta A. Opel O'Brien; two brothers, Donald O'Brien and John H. O'Brien Jr.; and one sister, Eileen.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Betty E. Gower O'Brien; two sons, Roland J. O'Brien and wife Leonette of Hatboro, Danny L. O'Brien and wife Laurie of Tampa, Fla.; one granddaughter, Elizabeth O'Brien Council and husband Zachariah of New York City; sister Shirley Firestone of North Ridgeville, Ohio; two brothers, Wayne O'Brien of Uniontown, Charles O'Brien of Uniontown; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Saturday, June 6, at Grace Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1214 Walnut Hill Road, Smithfield, PA 15478, with the Rev. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment will follow in Jacobs-Lutheran Cemetery.
