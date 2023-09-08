The Reverend Doctor Peter E. Ostrander, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Mt. Macrina Manor.
He was born August 12, 1943 in Rahway, New Jersey, a son of the late W. Kenneth and Lorna Volare Ostrander. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Paul and his sister, Wendy Ostrander.
He graduated from Barrington High School in Barrington, Illinois in 1961. He then attended Illinois Institute of Technology, graduating with a B.S. in physics. Afterwards he attended Penn State University and earned a PhD in physics in 1970. He also attended Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and Trinity School for Ministry, receiving a Master of Divinity in 1986.
He taught physics at Penn State Fayette Campus from 1970 until his retirement in 2004.
He was an Episcopal Priest at St. George Episcopal Church in Waynesburg, PA for 21 years. He was Regional Director for the Order of St. Luke for 6 years and Vice President for Ministry at Servant Song Ministries in Waynesburg, PA. He authored a book titled New Testament Healing.
He is survived by Polly, his wife for 53 years; his daughter, Karin Hudick; son-in-law, Jeffrey; and grandson Adam.
He enjoyed photographing nature and all of his grandson's sporting events. Every summer, he loved going to Bethany Beach with his family, enjoying the waves and all of the seafood.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREAMATORIES, INC. 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA In accordance with the family's request there will be no public viewing.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, Uniontown on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Penn State Fayette General Scholarship Fund at 2201 University Drive, Lemont Furnace, PA 15456 or The Alzheimer's Association, Attention-Donor Services, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 225 North Michigan Avenue, 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
