Reverend Dr. Robert William Cahn

The Rev. Dr. Robert William Cahn, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
Robert was born in the midst of the Great Depression, in Northumberland, on October 8, 1932, to Wilma and Harry Cahn. He was one of six children.
After having graduated from Northumberland High School, and after a stint at the Moody Bible Institute, Robert attended the University of Pennsylvania at the urging of his mentor, the Rev. Donald Grey Barnhouse.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in history, Robert attended Princeton Seminary, where he received his Master of Divinity degree in 1959.
While at Princeton, Robert interned as a pastoral associate at the Allentown State Hospital, where he met his future wife, Kathryn Sell, who was attending nursing school there. Kathryn quickly became the love of his life, and they married on July 11, 1959. A few weeks later they moved to southern West Virginia, where Robert began his career as a pastor.
After several pastorates, Robert was hired in 1967 by Waynesburg College (now Waynesburg University), to be the Dean for Religious Affairs and later, the Dean of Student Life. In 1973, Robert was instrumental in bringing the Coalition for Christian Outreach to work with the Waynesburg University campus.
Robert and Kathryn spent nearly 20 years in Waynesburg, where they raised four children. During his time at Waynesburg College, Robert continued postgraduate studies at the San Francisco Theological Seminary, earning his Doctor of Ministry degree in 1982.
In 1984, Robert accepted a call to become the Executive Presbyter for the Redstone Presbytery in Western Pennsylvania, with oversight responsibility for about 90 churches, a position he held until retirement in 1997.
Robert spent his retirement years in Uniontown, remaining active in the life of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He and Kathryn spent much of their time and energy during retirement helping out with, and delighting in, their beloved grandchildren.
Robert was a devoted husband, father, and "Papa." He was unfailingly kind to all he met; a man of integrity and deep faith. He gave of himself in countless ways to God, family, church and community. Robert was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Cahn, his children, Leslie Chaverin (Daniel Chaverin), Timothy Cahn (Minh Cahn Ta), Laura Sobolevitch (Steven Sobolevitch), and William Cahn (Meg Wright Cahn); 12 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his brother, Richard Cahn.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to two local institutions that Robert cherished: the Uniontown Public Library, (www.uniontownlib.org), and the Trinity Presbyterian Church (www.trinityupc.com).
