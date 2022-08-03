Uniontown
Rheba Howard, 89 of Uniontown, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital.
She was born on February 4, 1933, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Clyde and Mabel Teets Fike.
She was the last member of her immediate family, preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph "Alfie" Howard; and sisters, Phillis Franczyk and Sandra Schomer.
Rheba was a member of Uniontown Church of the Brethren, and retired from AT&T, formerly Bell Telephone, where she was a lead operator. She loved her dogs.
Rheba and her husband owned and Alfie's Tavern in Uniontown for many years.
She will be deeply missed by her good friend and neighbor of over 40 years, Charles Williams and his wife Janet, and her church family.
Friends will be received at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 4; also from 10 until 11 am, the Hour of Service, Friday, August 5, with Pastor Ed Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Deacon's Prayers will be said at the funeral home at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.