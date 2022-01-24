Elizabeth Township
Rhoda E. Swaney Sedlock, 92, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the comfort of her home and her children.
Rhoda's greatest joy in life was her family and being Grams to her grandchildren and Great Grams to her great-grandchildren.
She was well known over the years by family and friends for her lady locks and nut rolls. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan and knew all the players' names and statistics and always looked forward to spring training and that first televised game.
Born August 1, 1929, in Haydentown, she was a daughter of the late Orville Swaney and Marie Hefner Swaney.
She was preceded in death in 2016 by her loving husband of 65 years of marriage, Walter J. Sedlock.
She is survived by a son, Walter (Susan) Sedlock of Greensburg; daughters, Diane (Eric) Olsen of Billings, Mont., and Joyce (Dennis) Marburger of Stewartstown; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Swaney; and her sister, Margaret Rhodes.
She was a member of St. Joachim and Anne Parish, St. Michael Church in Elizabeth Township.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, in the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, Elizabeth. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, in St. Michael's Church, with the Rev. Thomas A. Wagner officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
Offer condolences at www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
