Smithfield
Rhonda J. Hatfield, 64, of Smithfield, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, in her home. She was born June 26, 1957, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Eugene Kelley and Mary Louise Jennings Kelley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hatfield, who passed in 2020.
She is survived by her son, Mark Bryner Jr. (Jamie) of Markleysburg; grandchildren, Addison and Mark Bryner III; and stepson, Scott Hatfield (Kristi) and their children, Cheyenne, Peyton and Jackson. She is also survived by her siblings, Debra Yodanza (Nick) of Smithfield, and Lisa Dandrea of Smithfield.
She worked as a certified recovery specialist at Angels Light Rehab.
Friends will be received from 3 until the 7 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, November 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Elmer Hall officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
