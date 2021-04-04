formerly of Uniontown
Richard A. Kurta, 79, of Shalersville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, in UH Portage Medical Center.
He was born November 26, 1941, in Uniontown, to parents Andrew and Marie Fiffick Kurta.
Richard was a devout Catholic who was a former member of St. Michael's Parish and current member of St. Joseph's Parish in Mantua.
Mr. Kurta retired from UPS after 30 years of employment as a driver.
Richard was a talented musician who played the saxophone, beginning at a young age with the Kurta Family Band, and then several other bands throughout his life. He also enjoyed classic cars, shooting his guns, and was a HAM Radio operator. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family, especially the family vacations to Myrtle Beach and the time spent boating at their home on Lake Milton.
On March 24, 1961, he married his beloved Ellen "Arlene" Pulice, and they moved to Cleveland to start their family. In addition to Arlene, Richard is survived by his children, Tim (Justina) Kurta and Richelle (Frank) Scopilliti; his grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda) Kurta, Rhea (Teb) Jagger, Maria Suprenant, Olivia Suprenant, Stephanie (John) Giel, Chris Phillips, Zach Phillips, Gabe Phillips, Frank Scopilliti Jr., Nathan Scopilliti; as well as his great-grandchildren, Kaelib, Dominica and AJ. He is also survived by his sister, Maxine (Robert) Yohman; along with many adoring nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, in the WOOD-KORTRIGHT-BORKOSKI FUNERAL HOME, 703 E. Main Street, Ravenna, OH 44266. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11045 St. Joseph Boulevard, Mantua, OH 44255, celebrated by the Reverend Ed Stafford and Deacon Gerry Scopilliti. Entombment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Ravenna.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.