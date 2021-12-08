Richard A. Livengood

Uniontown
Richard A. "Dick" Livengood, 87, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born April 4, 1934, in Confluence, a son of the late Reginald Livengoodand Clara Ewing Livengood.
He is survived by his wife, Judy M. Coughenour Livengood, whom he was married to for 58 years; children, Richard Alan Livengood II of Maryland and Aleta Beth Livengood of Maryland; grandchildren, Julia Livengood of California, Macy Livengood of Maryland, Clint Held of Fort Sam, Houston, Texas, Autumn Held of Maryland, Wyatt Held of Maryland and David Ewing (Jeniffer) of Florida.
He was a member of St. Paul's the Evangelical Lutheran Church. He retired from Belle Tele as a lineman and was a member of Fort Pitt Telephone Pioneers Chapter 2 of America. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army in the 104th Airborne Division. He was a life member and social member of the Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood, loyal elder Moose #20. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating and waterskiing. He loved his pets.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 9, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. All services on Friday, December 10, will be private for the family and officiated by Pastor Kevin Anderson. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Mausoleum. The family asks that masks be worn upon entering both the funeral home and mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or a charity of one's choice.
