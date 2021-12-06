Uniontown
Richard A. Livengood, 87, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
