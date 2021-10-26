Uniontown
Richard A. Smith, 73, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Uniontown Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Richland, S.C., on August 12, 1948, son of the late James Arthur Smith and Gloria J. Bardon Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Lorraine Phillips.
Richard was a 1966 graduate of Washington High School. He served in the United States Air Force. Richard was a longtime employee of J.C. Mobile Home Parts and had an online business.
Left to cherish Richard's memory are his son Conrad Smith; and wife Heidi of Zelienople; sister Sonya Florian of Washington; and granddaughter, Amanda Smith.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. There will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
