Uniontown
Richard A. Veil, 75 of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Richard's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13th at St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
