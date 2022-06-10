Uniontown
Richard A. Veil, 75 of Uniontown, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022 with his loving family by his side.
He was born July 20, 1946 in Spangler, son of the late Charles H. Veil Sr. and Ellen Bengel Veil.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Veil Jr.
Richard was a graduate of Northern Cambria High School and the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and served with the Pennsylvania State Police until his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
Richard served in the United States Army Reserves and was a member of the AMVETS Post #103.
Left to keep Richard’s memory alive are his loving wife of 53 years, Loretta Roman Veil of Uniontown; daughters, Julianne Lange and husband Jason of Philadelphia, and Kristen Dorward and husband Michael of Allentown; and four grandchildren, Violet Lange, Aiden Dorward, Ella Dorward and Mackenzie Dorward.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12th.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Richard’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13th at St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church, 61 N. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.