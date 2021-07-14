Point Marion
Richard A. Wagner, 75, died Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, July 15, in the Point Marion United Methodist Church. Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date.
To view the complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
